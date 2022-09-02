WGCL News — Nearly all Indiana University campuses saw an increase in beginning student enrollment for fall

By Diane Daily

Nearly all Indiana University campuses saw an increase in beginning student enrollment for fall semester, according to the enrollment numbers that have just been released by the university.

This is the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 that the university has seen a jump its student population on nearly all campuses, including three of IU’s five regional campuses.

Total enrollment across all IU campuses is just over 90-thousand students this fall.

This first weekend of September will play host to the prestigious Fourth Street Arts Festival. The festival has been a Labor Day weekend favorite since 1977, attracting over 30-thousand visitors to Bloomington each year.

The festival committee that oversees the event is made up of 17 working artists who exhibit and sell their work at local, regional, and national art fairs on a regular basis.

120 artisans from around the country will be featured this year. There will also be a music stage, information booths and a children’s tent set up by the Lotus Arts and Education Foundation.

The Indiana State Police is reminding us to drive safely this weekend whether we’re on the road or just running errands around town.

The official holiday travel period starts at 6 tonight and ends at 11:59 Monday evening.

Officers will be highly visible over the long weekend, patrolling interstates and secondary roads, looking for impaired drivers, speeders and distracted drivers.

Bryan Park Pool will be open this weekend and again on Labor Day from 11:00 until 7:00 each day. After that, the pool will close for rest of the year.

All City, County and Federal Offices will be closed on Monday and there will be no mail delivery. Bloomington Transit buses will be operating from 7:30 Monday morning until 7:30 that evening.