WGCL News — NCAA Tournament Tips Off in Bloomington

Jim Inman (Photo: IU Athletics)

Bloomington, West Lafayette and Indianapolis are all feeling a bit of nostalgia this week, as the NCAA Tournament comes to Indiana.

The majority of the games – 55 of 67 – will be held in Indianapolis, but a few will be held at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

What does this mean for Hoosiers? While attendance restrictions are in place – 25% or less of capacity – in the six Indiana venues, it means thousands of players, coaches, fans, families and media are coming to Indiana over the next three weekends. Even with the smaller attendance, the numbers offer a glimmer of hope to those in food service, hospitality service and tourism.

Various local and state organizations and governments are encouraging Hoosiers and visitors to maintain social distancing and be cautious of large gatherings – something that can be hard to do for the avid basketball fans who are coming to support their teams and the tournament.

Bloomington and Monroe County expect to see some benefit from the NCAA Tournament. Hotels and restaurants are preparing to welcome guests to the area and provide quality service – something that everyone is looking forward to as we head into spring and the end of basketball season.

It’s official – the 2021 Tax Day is now May 17.

On Wednesday multiple sources suggested that the April 15 deadline would be moved, with the backlog of tax submissions to the Internal Revenue Service and various challenges related to the pandemic.

“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the I.R.S. wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic,” said Chuck Rettig, the I.R.S. commissioner.

The added month should give filers some relief dealing with all the challenges related to the coronavirus, including tax changes that took effect earlier this month with the signing of the American Rescue Plan.

The plan made the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits received in 2020 tax-free for people with incomes of less than $150,000, a major change for many whose jobs were affected by the pandemic. The IRS said last week that it would provide a worksheet for paper filers and coordinate with tax-software companies. The agency also asked those who were eligible for the tax break but had already filed their 2020 returns not to file an amended return until it had issued additional guidance.

And Indiana’s tax day? Currently, it’s still April 15… but that may change with the official announcement from Thursday.