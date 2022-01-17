WGCL News — Navient To Cancel Some Student Loans

Hoosiers with student loans held by Navient may get some relief.

Last week the student loan server agreed to pay $1.85 billion to approximately 66,000 borrowers in 39 states – including Indiana.

The company was accused of unfair and deceptive practices for student loan services.

In addition to canceling private loans, Navient will pay about $143 million to the 39 states and provide restitution to thousands of federal loan borrowers.

According to the Indiana Attorney General’s office, the settlement means more than $31 million to Hoosiers. Approximately 1,200 borrowers will have loans forgiven and approximately $4.3 million will be used to compensate over 16,000 consumers. The state will receive a payment of more than $688,000.

Borrowers qualifying for cancellation or restitution will be contacted later in the year by Navient or the settlement administrator.

***

As COVID continues, local health officials want to help with pandemic challenges in schools.

The Monroe County Health Department will hire a COVID-19 liaison to oversee cases in both county school systems as well as help with procedures related to quarantining and isolation.

The position is required as part of an Indiana Department of Health grant. The position will be funded for one year, with the possibility of being extended a second year.

The Monroe County Council approved the creation of the position last week.

Once hired, the liaison will work with both Monroe County Community School Corporation and Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corporation.

On Friday Indiana University reported 544 positive cases of COVID-19 on the Bloomington campus – an increase of nearly 110% from the January 5 case count.

***

Do you get tired of fireworks going off randomly throughout the year?

A new bill proposed by state representative Donna Schaibley of Carmel hopes to help Hoosiers get more nights of sleep.

Currently Indiana law allows for 12 days throughout the year where local governments cannot restrict fireworks during the evening – eleven days around July 4 and New Year’s Eve.

However, the bill would reduce the number of days to four – New Year’s Eve as well as July 3, 4 and 5.

Beyond those four days, local governments would approve additional dates for firework displays.

According to Indiana Public Media, some veterans groups are supportive of the bill. They say the added noise and lights can be problematic for those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.