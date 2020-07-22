WGCL News — Names of Some Indiana Counties Have Troubled Past

By: Keith Klein (Photo: MapsoftheWorld.com)

One-third of Indiana’s 92 counties are named for men who had ties to slavery or supported otherwise racist policies. IU history professor Eric Sandweiss, says that reflects slavery’s inescapable legacy across the country. Indiana’s counties were named during the early- to mid-1800s before the nation’s divide over the issue of slavery reached its violent peak.

Honoring someone in name — whether it’s a gymnasium, a sand dune, or a county — is part of a process that reflects the sentiment and understanding regarding the subject – at that time, Sandweiss said.

By revisiting names or removing monuments, he said, Americans are simply taking another step forward in that process — not backward.

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is asking customers to avoid paying with cash due to the national coin shortage.

The BMV said it accepts all forms of payment, but it is requesting that customers pay with a credit card or check during their visit. If a customer has to pay with cash, they are asked to provide exact change.

According to Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a national coin shortage. With fewer in-person transactions at businesses and banks, fewer coins are reaching the public.

Over the last few weeks, national retailers like Walmart have asked customers to avoid paying with cash, if possible. Kroger customers paying with cash will not get coins back as change at stores in Indiana.

Banks in Tennessee and Arizona are asking people to donate spare change at local banks and coin-cashing machines to help with the shortage.

If you call 1-800-273-8255 you’ll be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Soon, that number will change to “988.”

Mental health advocates said this simple change could save thousands of lives.

The Federal Communications Commission approved the change last week.It will go into effect in 2022.