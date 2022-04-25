WGCL News — Multiple Weekend Shootings

Multiple shootings minimized Little 500 celebrations…

Despite the celebrations of Little 500 and proms over the weekend, shootings across Bloomington are the top story.

Just after 1:00 am Saturday morning officers were called to the Kalao Restaurant and Nightclub on North Walnut Street. Multiple shots were fired inside the club causing those inside to flee the building.

Police found three male victims outside the club with gunshot wounds.

Bloomington Police examined surveillance footage from inside the club, and saw one of the victims in an “altercation” before the suspect began shooting.

A second incident occurred within 30 minutes nearby, according to police reports. Around 1:30 am Saturday morning, another emergency call came in stating a man had been shot in a parking lot near 6th and Lincoln Streets.

Police found a 26-year-old man in a car with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

As of Sunday afternoon police have not stated if the two shootings are related.

The Kalao Nightclub posted a statement to social media Saturday that it would implement extra security measures in the coming days. The club closed for the remainder of the weekend.

Unrelated to the shootings downtown Saturday night, Indiana University Police arrested two men after a car chase and crash on campus.

An emergency call came in late Saturday evening from Briscoe Quad, stating a vehicle was driving around the residence hall and shouting the name of the caller.

Officers arrived and found a vehicle matching the description provided. Additional police arrived and the vehicle attempted to make an exit from the area. Eventually the car crashed in a parking lot at the Wells Library on campus.

IU Police arrested one of the men in the vehicle and found a gun the suspect threw while attempting an escape. A second man was arrested shortly after and was also carrying a gun.

A third suspect got away.

The two men arrested were taken to Monroe County Jail.

After a delayed running last year and a cancellation in 2020, the Little 500 race resumed this weekend.

The men’s race was taken by Phi Delta Theta. It was the fourth victory for the team, and their first in 21 years.

The women’s race was won by Melanzana Cycling made up of three seniors and a junior who all ran track together in high school.