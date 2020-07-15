WGCL News — More Details Emerging from July 4 Incident at Lake Monroe

By: Keith Klein (Photo: WTHR)

Attorneys representing two people involved in the July 4th incident at Lake Monroe claim their clients are being falsely accused.

The attorneys addressed Vauhxx Booker’s claims against their clients, Sean Purdy and Caroline McCord.

“It’s time for the truth be told,” said attorney David Hennesy. “Mr. Booker threw the punches. Mr. Booker was restrained. Not beaten. Restrained.”

Booker, a black man, claimeda group of white men assaulted him and threatened to “get a noose” after claiming that he and his friends trespassed on private property.

Hennesy said, there has been a “rush to judgment.” Purdy and McCord claim Booker was on private property. They informed him of this, and after an amicable discussion, took Booker to the property line and felt that the situation had been resolved.

They said Booker returned, hours later, and threatened them, claiming to be a County Commissioner.

According to Hennesy, Purdy was punched three times by Booker before Booker was restrained against a tree. They said Booker’s claim of being attacked and dragged to the tree is not true.

Purdy and McCord have submitted to polygraphs, cooperated with investigators and the FBI, according to their attorneys

Booker’s attorney, Katharine Leill, released the following statement:

“Vauhxx Booker is a victim of an attempted lynching and violent prejudice fueled attack.Caroline McCord and Sean Purdy and the other people in the group… pinned Vauhxx Booker against a tree and shouted vile racist epithetsat him, Leill said.

Sean Purdy and Caroline McCord did not speak to the press. Why not? They did not apologize for the way they treated Vauhxx Booker.

Mr. Booker did not instigate this encounter; he did not provoke anyone to hold him against hiswill. He did not yell or shout or lose his temper. He doesn’t need to take a polygraph test.

This is what repeatedly happens…the victim gets blamed and shamed. He gets re-victimized, Leill said.

Indiana’s sportsbooks saw a decrease in revenue last month. Indiana’s June sports wagers totaled $29.8 million, down 20% from May.

French Lick Resort led the state for online wagers with $1.3 million.