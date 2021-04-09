WGCL News – More COVID Vaccination Sites Opening

Jim Inman (Photo: IN.GOV)

If you wish to get a COVID-19 vaccination this weekend, two neighboring counties may be able to help you.

Both locations are requesting advance registration on the state’s COVID website – ourshot.in.gov. Hoosiers may also call 211 to schedule an appointment.

Owen County is hosting a one-day mass vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 10 at Owen Valley High School. The site will offer the Moderna vaccine from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

In Greene County, Hoosiers can go to the Greene County Events Center in Bloomfield – located at the 4-H fairgrounds – both today and Saturday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. There will be 750 available doses of Moderna both days.

The mass clinics are being offered due to a large supply of the Moderna vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine is approved for those ages 18 and older.

If you’re headed to Cincinnati soon, you may need to pack some bananas…

On Thursday police responded to multiple calls about monkeys loose near a cemetery. The calls came during the overnight hours, and no officers discovered any monkeys in the area of St. Joseph Cemetery.

The cemetery is owned by the Cincinnati Catholic Cemetery Society. Stephen Bitner, the president of the society, has checked security cameras and spotted a flock of wild turkeys… but no monkeys.

A Facebook video showed three dark objects in the trees, but it was too dark to determine what the objects were.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden was prepared to assist the police if necessary.

On Thursday, redshirt junior Race Thompson posted to Instagram that he will stay with the IU men’s basketball team next year.

Thompson, a forward, had entered his name into the transfer portal along with three other Hoosiers – Parker Stewart, Khristian Lander and Jordan Geronimo. All four will be part of the 2021-22 season under new head coach Mike Woodson.

Thompson shared on Instagram “After talking it over with my family, I’m happy to announce I’m coming back to Indiana. I’m excited for coach Woodson and the future of the program.”

Thompson started all 27 games for IU this past season, averaging 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

One Hoosier – sophomore guard Armaan Franklin – remains in the transfer portal as of Thursday afternoon.