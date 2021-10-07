WGCL News — Monroe Goes Yellow

It’s nice to be in the yellow again.

Jim Inman Photo: ourshot.in.gov & canva.com

Monroe County moved from orange to yellow on the state’s COVID-19 map. The downgrade is a change for the better, as the county positivity rate dropped to 4.58 percent.

Brown County moved into the yellow zone as well, while the other counties surrounding Monroe remain in the orange.

The news comes as a new COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic opens in Ellettsville for the next few days. The mobile site will be located in the Ellettsville Christian Church parking lots from noon to 8:00 pm until October 9.

Monroe County health administrator Penny Caudill said the clinic will have Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available, as well as rapid testing.

Caudill noted that Monroe County is now 60 percent vaccinated.

***

Be cautious this weekend, as the Hilly Hundred returns to the area.

The annual weekend bike event will see hundreds of riders in Monroe, Greene and Owen Counties.

The center of activity will be Edgewood High School in Ellettsville, where activities begin Friday afternoon.

Riders will go 30 to 50 miles on county roads, with a variety of stops available for food, bicycle service and entertainment.

Registration for the event is closed.

***

John Mellencamp turns 70-years-old today.

The Seymour, Indiana native started performing in the 1970s as Johnny Cougar and then John Cougar Mellencamp.

In 1982 one his most signature songs – “Jack and Diane” – was released. In 1983 his album “Uh-Huh” brought one of his signature songs – “Pink Houses” – to the Top 10.

In 1985 Mellencamp was one of the founders of Farm Aid, an organization that helps American farmers and their families. Over the years the organization has raised more than $60 million.

Mellencamp is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.