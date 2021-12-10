WGCL News — Monroe Goes Orange

Orange isn’t the greatest color right now…

Jim Inman Photo: ourshot.in.gov

The colors of the year-end holidays are usually red and green… but this year orange is the prominent hue.

On Wednesday the state’s pandemic website – ourshot.in.gov – put Monroe County into the orange advisory level. For the past two months, Monroe County had been in the lower yellow level, and even tapped into the blue level at one point.

More than sixty cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, after 43 were reported Tuesday.

Locally, the county’s weekly cases per 100,000 are up to 279. The rate two weeks ago was 186 per 100,000.

Brown County and Owen County are both in the red – the highest level on the scale. The other counties surrounding Monroe are in the orange.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, more than 17,000 Hoosiers have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

***

The Indiana Department of Correction recognized Monroe County this week for its efforts in helping troubled youth.

The state’s correction department provided a $95,000 performance bonus to the Monroe Circuit Court for providing youth and families with options for juvenile detention.

According to The Herald-Times, the bonus brings $150,000 of grant funding to the local initiative.

Monroe County was recognized with an “exceptional” rating, representing the efforts of those working with juveniles that have been through the court system.

$45,000 of the funds will go to the Center for Children’s Law and Policy, through a partnership with Monroe County.

The remaining $50,000 will go to Laura Furr Consulting, a company focused on family and youth engagement.

***

Be sure to tune in Saturday for our last high school basketball game of 2021. Tip-off is at 2:00 pm when Bloomington High School North takes on Franklin Central. All the action can be heard on the air or on WGCLradio.com.

Our next game will be Friday, January 7, 2022, when Bloomington North meets Bloomington South.