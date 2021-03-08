WGCL News — Monroe County Vaccination Site Moving in April

Jim Inman (Photo: IDS)

As the opportunity grows for Hoosiers to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, Monroe County will begin using Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as the county’s primary vaccination center.

The new came Friday from Monroe County Health Department Administrator Penny Caudill during a press conference.

Caudill said the transition will happen by April.

Currently the Monroe Convention Center, located in downtown Bloomington, has been the main location for vaccinations. Those who have received their initial dose of vaccine at the convention center will receive their second dose at the convention center.

Assembly Hall is scheduled to open March 29, with the intention of becoming a regional location for Hoosiers to receive the vaccination.

During the press conference, Caudill said more than 4,500 people have been vaccinated at the Monroe Convention Center.

Caudill also noted that Monroe County will be receiving a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, recently approved and available in one dose. That vaccine will be offered to those who are homebound or unable to travel to vaccination sites.

The homebound vaccination delivery will be assisted by the Bloomington Fire Department, according to Mayor John Hamilton.

Currently Hoosiers age 50 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as healthcare workers and first responders. Last week Governor Eric Holcomb opened up vaccination eligibility to Hoosier teachers as well.

For more information visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

For those in IU Health hospitals dealing with COVID-19, another dose of medicine will be available for patients beginning today… company.

On Friday, IU Health South Central Region president announced that a limited number of visitors would be allowed into IU Health hospitals.

The change comes as COVID-19 numbers continue to decline and protective equipment is available.

While patients can have visitors, times will be limited to allow for the safety of hospital staff and the caregivers.