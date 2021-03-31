WGCL News — Monroe County Reserve Sheriff Deputy Killed

Jim Inman (Photo: Indiana Public Media)

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is morning the loss of one of their reserve deputies.

James Driver, a reserve sheriff’s deputy, died Monday afternoon as he was heading to an accident.

Driver was traveling south on Highway 45 with active lights and sirens at approximately 4:00 pm when the collision occurred.

A 2006 GMC truck and trailer was traveling northbound when the driver, 22-year-old Christopher Derr of Illinois, lost control of his vehicles. He had been slowing down, but ended up going into the southbound lane and into Driver’s path.

Driver’s vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Charger patrol car, and the truck and trailer collided, sending the patrol car off the highway and ejecting Driver.

Driver passed away from his injuries at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Derr and occupants of the truck were not injured.

The reserve deputy was sworn into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in June 2018 as part of the reserve division, and he had graduated from the sheriff’s office reserve academy.

We all worry about a lot of things – COVID-19, finances, mental and physical health, our loved ones and our future.

Today, we have bit of good news. We’re not going to be hit my Apophis, an asteroid that could have hit Earth in the year 2068.

According to NASA, the 1,100-foot rock was potentially going to come close to Earth in 2029 and again in 2036. The 2068 collision was likely to be the closest for the asteroid.

“A 2068 impact is not in the realm of possibility anymore, and our calculations don’t show any impact risk for at least the next 100 years,” Davide Farnocchia of NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, said in a statement Friday.

NASA scientists were able to review Apophis’ orbit around the sun after reviewing radar observations earlier this month.

When the asteroid comes by Earth again on April 13, 2029, it will be within 20,000 miles of our planet.

To give you some perspective, the moon is 238,900 miles away from Earth.

The asteroid was first found in 2004, and has been officially placed on NASA’s “low risk list.”