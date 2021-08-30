WGCL News — Monroe County Mask Mandate

Jim Inman Photo: Jim Inman/ourshot.in.gov

While COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the state, Monroe County is showing a bit of encouraging news.

Monroe County is the only county in the state with a county-wide mask mandate.

The state’s COVID-19 website – ourshot.in.gov – shows Monroe County with a smaller number of weekly cases per 100,000 people as well as a lower weekly positivity rate. This puts Monroe County in yellow on the state advisory map.

The same can’t be said for the counties around Monroe. Lawrence and Brown Counties are both in the red, while Greene, Owen, Morgan and Jackson Counties are in the orange.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator Penny Caudill told FOX 59 last week that the county mask mandate would likely remain for the foreseeable future. It is currently set to expire at the end of September.

***

Johnson County Superior Court Judge Lance Hamner will preside over the criminal case against former Bloomington resident Vauhxx Booker.

Booker, who now lives in Indianapolis, was charged in July for his role in a 2020 attack at Lake Monroe. Booker claimed that he was attacked by a group – including Sean Purdy and Jerry Cox – during the Fourth of July weekend. Booker has stated the group jumped him and Cox and Purdy threatened to lynch him.

Judge Hamner was assigned the case by Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush. Booker’s attorney, Kitty Liell, had filed a motion earlier in August that objected sending the case to Hamner. All Monroe County criminal court judges recused themselves from the case.

***

Whether you knew him as Lou Grant, Santa Claus or the voice of Carl Fredricksen in “Up,” many people were fans of Ed Asner.

The Emmy-Award winning actor passed away Sunday morning at the age of 91. His family confirmed the news on his official Twitter account.

Asner appeared in a number of stage and television roles during the 1960s, but his breakout came in 1970 when he joined the cast of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” In the first episode, Mr. Grant told Mary Richards “You’ve got spunk… I hate spunk!”

Asner played the comedic role for seven years, then an additional five in the dramatic spin-off “Lou Grant.” Over his career he won seven Emmys, including five for his role as Grant.

In 2009 he voiced the lead character in the Pixar film “Up,” a film about an elderly widower who wants to visit South America by tying thousands of balloons to him home. The film was an international hit, winning two Academy Awards.