WGCL News – HEAT ADVISORY for Monroe County

By Diane Daily

Monroe County is under a heat advisory today and tomorrow, one of more than 30 Hoosier counties expecting heat index values in the triple digits. When it gets this hot, health experts say you can’t be too careful.

The CDC says drinking water is the best way to stay hydrated and warns against drinking sugary drinks and alcohol which can dehydrate us.

If you can, try and limit any outdoor activities to the morning or evening hours, wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing and don’t forget to wear sunscreen when you’re outside.

A Bloomington man has been arrested and charged with a level 4 felony and several other charges following the death of a pedestrian on the city’s west side Friday evening.

Police say 33-year-old Caleb Washburn was driving while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license when he struck 50-year-old Stacy Lamb as she was walking her dogs on Airport Road near the intersection with Kirby Road.

Washburn was booked into the Monroe County jail with bond set at 10-thousand, 500 dollars.

For the second consecutive month, casinos in the Hoosier state have reported a loss.

The Indiana Gaming Commission’s latest report shows an 8-percent drop in profits in May.

Gaming officials believe inflation has a lot to do with it. Another factor is the loss of several federal Covid-19 relief and economic stimulus programs that had been in place to shore up the economy.

The state of Indiana is not considered much fun. That’s according to a recently released study by WalletHub.

In a ranking all fifty states in several categories, the Hoosier state was number 40. Kentucky was right behind at 41…with West Virginia in 50th place.

California came in at the top spot, followed by Florida, Nevada, New York and Illinois.