WGCL News — Monroe County Holding Steady, Not Following Stage 5

By: Keith Klein (Photo: IDSNews.com)

The Monroe County Health Department is keeping its limits on the size of gatherings even though the state is eliminating those limits.

Penny Caudill, Administrator of the Monroe County Health Department, said County guidelines, already in place, will continue:

Noncommercial gatherings, such as those in a private residence, are limited to 50 people.

Indoor commercial events remain limited to 100 people and outdoor commercial events are limited to 150 people.

At all gatherings, COVID-19 prevention measures, such as social distancing and sanitation measures are required.

Applications for an exemption to the gathering size limits can be found on the Monroe County website.

Caudill said the state’s coronavirus dashboard shows Monroe County is “currently vacillating between orange and yellow,” indicating a higher transmission rate than other parts of Indiana.

Colleges are working to figure out how to hold classes while keeping students and staff safe from the coronavirus. This includes student musicians. The issue: how can they be protected when playing their instruments?

Tom Walsh, an IU, Jacobs School of Music Professor, and his mother, Julie Walsh created a musician’s mask to be worn while playing an instrument.

It is designed to allow playing and keep those around them safe.

For more information and to see the masks in use

Dozens of cars in the basement of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum are being auctioned off as the facility revamps its collection.

Since mid-May, the museum — dedicated to preserving the history of automobiles and auto racing — has generated about $320,000 from selling 14 vehicles.

Most of the vehicles were early 20th Century cars and Ford Model T’s that had not been used during races. More than 70 cars are expected to be sold through the end of 2021.