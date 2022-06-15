WGCL News – Monroe County fire stations will offer “cool off stations” to anyone who needs a break

By Diane Daily

If you are or your neighbors are struggling with this week’s excessive heat, Monroe County fire stations will offer “cool off stations” to anyone who needs a break today.

The cooling off stations will be open from 11 this morning until 7 this evening.

Catalent Bloomington has announced several changes that will affect both its full-time and temporary employees. The Pharma Solutions company is switching to 12-hour shifts and is planning to eliminate more than 200 temporary positions. The changes will be implemented over the next six weeks.

According to Indiana Public Media, officials at Catalent believe the changes will result in less commuting time for employees and a less crowed facility during regular shifts.

Catalent employees have been asked to submit their shift preferences by the end of today. The new shift assignments will be announced next month.

City of Bloomington Utilities has launched an infrastructure project to identify active lead water service lines in its distribution system. The Service Line Inventory is a new EPA requirement for municipal utilities with the goal of identifying lead service lines that remain active on both the private and public side of the water distribution system.

The project needs to be completed by October 2024. By conducting the inventory ahead of the EPA’s deadline, CBU hopes seek to leverage state and federal funding resources

There are now two additional places to in town to pick up COVID-19 tests. You can stop by the Monroe County Health Department or the Monroe County Public Health Clinic and get two free test kits.

Monroe County received 20-thousand at-home COVID-19 tests from the Indiana Department of Health in late May. The kits will be also be distributed to local agencies that serve high-risk clients.

And finally, a reminder to keep our pets save when it gets this hot.

Animal care experts say we should keep our pets inside as much as possible…and leave them at home when we go out. The inside temperatures of a car can reach more than 120 degrees in just a few minutes on hot days.