WGCL News — Monroe County Election Results

By: Keith Klein (Photo: City of Bloomington)

As Monroe County polls closed, Nicole Browne, County Clerk said results would not be released piecemeal, precinct by precinct. Instead, when all the votes had been counted there would be an announcement of results.

Democrats swept Tuesday’s county-level positions. School board races saw the defeat of one incumbent.

April Hennessey will be anew member of the Monroe County Community school board.

Hennessey defeated incumbent Sue Wanzer. Incumbents Cathy Fuentes-Rohwer, Jacinda Townsend Gides and, Keith Klein were reelected.

Richland-Bean Blossom School Board candidates ran unopposed, Larry DeMoss, Jimmie Durnil, and incumbent Brad Tucker were elected.

In County Judge races Democrat Kara Krothe defeated GOP incumbent Judith Benckart.

Democrat Geoff Bradley defeated Republican opponent Carl Lamb.

Incumbent Democrat Valeri Haughton ran unopposed.

Incumbent Democrats Trent Deckard, Geoff McKim and, Cheryl Munson won their County Council at-large races.

County Commissioner Incumbent Democrats Julie Thomas and Penny Githens won reelection.

Other Monroe County winners were:

President & Vice President(D) Joseph R. Biden & Kamala Harris

(D) Andy Ruff won in Monroe County’s 9th Congressional District

Woodrow Myers & Linda Lawson were the County Governor & Lt. Governor winners.

Indiana Attorney General Jonathan Weinzapfel

Senate District 40, Shelli Yoder

Senate District 44, Eric A. Koch

House District 46, Bob Heaton

Indiana House District 60, Tiffany Grant

Indiana House District 61, Matt Pierce

Indiana House District 62, Alyssa Bailey

Owen County Health Officer Dr. Diane Wells announced, “Both Owen County Nursing Homes (Aperion Health Care and Owen Valley Health Campus) are closed for all visitation. Both facilities have had a staff person test positive for COVID and several staff and residents at Aperion have tested positive.”

The facilities are reinstituting levels of quarantine which while inconvenient are considered necessary at this time to limit further spread.