WGCL News — Monroe County Early Voting Numbers

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Indiana Daily Student)

During the first week of early voting in Monroe County, 3,662 in-person ballots were cast.

Early voting started Tuesday with the center open from 8 a.m to 6 p.m. The center was open 40 hours last week, the average was 92 voters per hour.

There were: 800 Tuesday, 857 Wednesday, 993 Thursday, and 973 Friday.

The County Clerk’s office reports, so far, 13,000 absentee mail-in ballots have been requested.

25-thousand voted early or absentee in 2018, out of 53-thousand who voted.

IU is celebrating smashing the goal of the five-year fundraising campaign that resulted in nearly $3.9 billion in donations.

IU says the system-wide philanthropic campaign has resulted in more than 5,800 undergrad scholarships and graduate fellowships. The campaign also allowed endowing 235 professorial positions.

Of all university campaigns completed in the past 10 years, IU’s is the 12th largest overall and the third largest among public universities.

Indiana revenue fell short of projections in September. The Indiana State Budget Agency says General Fund revenues totaled more than $1.6 billion last month, 1% lower than the December revenue forecast, and 5.2% lower than the same month last year.

Riverboat wagering, and racino wagering collections all fell short of estimates.

Chicago’s officials are urging residents not to travel to Indiana, citing rising COVID-19 numbers.

21 states and Puerto Rico are listed. Anyone arriving from those locations is required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

