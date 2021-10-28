WGCL News — Monroe County COVID Numbers Improve

Monroe County is in the blue!

Jim Inman Photo: ourshot.in.gov

On Wednesday, Monroe County became Indiana’s only county at the blue advisory level – the lowest level – on the state’s pandemic map. Weekly cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents have dropped to 92 in the county.

***

Public transportation is a key part of Bloomington, and city bus drivers will soon see an uptick in their salaries.

Beginning next year, new drivers for Bloomington Transit will earn just over $19 per hour, a 14% increase from the beginning of 2021. Drivers with more experience will see additional raises as well.

The announcement came from John Connell, the new general manager for Bloomington Public Transit Corporation.

Connell also noted that the bus system has additional openings for bus drivers and mechanics. By not having those positions filled, current drivers are working overtime and certain routes have been reduced to handle the shortage.

***

What’s going on in Bloomington this weekend? Our friends at VisitBloomington.com have a few “spooktacular” suggestions…

The Festival of Ghost Stories will be held Friday evening at Bryan Park. An annual tradition, the stories range from humor to horror. The fun begins at 7:00 pm.

The Downtown Trick or Treat is Friday night as well. Beginning at 5:00 pm families can venture around downtown and enjoy some candy and Halloween treats.

The Bloomington Pumpkin Launch will begin at 11:00 am Saturday at the Monroe County Fairgrounds. Pumpkins will fly through the air by a variety of methods.

The Great Pumpkin Dash will take off at 10:00 am from Switchyard Park. The 5k fun run is open to adults and children, and will be a fundraiser for Wheeler Mission of Bloomington.

Trick-or-treat hours for Bloomington, Monroe County and Ellettsville are Sunday, October 31, 5:30 to 8:30 pm.