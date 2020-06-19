WGCL News — Monroe County COVID-19 Update and Bloomington Hospital Re-Use Project

PHOTO: Indiana University Libraries

By: Keith Klein

Monroe County’s death toll from COVID-19 is now 23 – up five from the previous day’s report.

Monroe County’s total COVID-19 death number rose by 12 to 203, the largest single-day increase the county has.

Anyone in Indiana who wishes may get tested for the new coronavirus can do so at an OptumServe testing site.

5,463 Monroe County residents have been tested. All but three of Indiana’s newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths occurred after June 11.

To date, 371,182 test results have been reported to the state agency, and about 11% of those results positive for the virus.

Indiana’s weekly pandemic death update at nursing homes shows deaths at those homes increased by 71 to 1,082 in a week.

A series of public forums on redeveloping the current IU Health Bloomington Hospital site once the new one opens in 2021 has begun. The current hospital site is 24-acres.

“This is an opportunity for the public to participate in the initial planning discussions so that we are sure the future development reflects both the needs of our citizens and the ambiance of our City,” says Vi Simpson, Chair of the Hospital Reuse Committee.

Skidmore, Owings and Merrill is the architecture firm that will lead the project. Firm Partner Doug Voight says, “We see this is an opportunity to build a new hub within the fabric of Bloomington.”

The 24-acre site cost $6 million in 2018.

Deputy Mayor Mick Renneisen says the project could cost over $100 million over the next decade through both private and public funding.

The plan shows the removal of every existing structure on the current site except for the parking garage and the Kohr Administration Building.

Members of the public can make suggestions and give feedback, as well as complete a survey, on the project’s website.

The next meeting is in late July or early August.