WGCL NEWS — Monroe Co. Dispatch Center Seek to Unionize

By Diane Daily

Employees at the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatch Center want to unionize. After a unanimous vote, the staffers, who are employed by the City of Bloomington, delivered a Notice of Intent to Unionize yesterday morning. They’re asking for recognition as first responders, an improved pay scale, more consistent scheduling and the opportunity for feedback and negotiation with the City of Bloomington. They believe unionization will increase longevity, decrease worker burnout, and attract new talent to the Dispatch Center.

The Indiana Department of Education has launched the first round of enhancements to its new Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed Dashboard. The Dashboard was established to address the changing needs of Hoosier students, communities and employers. When accessing the statewide, district and school level summary pages Indiana GPS users will get a snapshot of student performance in multiple areas. Improvements in the Dashboard will continue with the addition of new features and data on a regular basis.

Nancy Cross-Harris has been given the City’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Award for 2023. She was chosen by Bloomington’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration Commission for her lifelong commitment to justice, passion for serving others, and ongoing community involvement, The annual award recognizes local residents who have made significant contributions in race relations, justice, and human rights in the community.

Signed memorabilia by Indiana native John Dillinger was a popular item at a recent auction. A document, signed in 1924 describing a robbery that Dillinger took part in had a high bid of just under 35-thousand dollars. Dillinger and an accomplice robbed a Mooresville grocer. The former Public Enemy Number One admitted to the crime and was sent to prison. He was released less than a year later after nearly 200 Mooresville residents, including the robbery victim, signed a petition asking the Governor to let Dillinger go free.