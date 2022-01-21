WGCL News — M&Ms Get Updated

Who knew candy could have personality?

M&M candies, made by Mars Wrigley, come in six different colors. The candy company first used animated versions of the candies in a 1954 commercial. Over the years, the characters have developed into six distinct personalities used in advertising. The red M&M has been described as cynical, yellow as happy and gullible, blue as cool and orange as worrisome.

The company announced this week that the different colored candies would receive makeovers for a “more dynamic, progressive world.”

The green and brown M&Ms will have a more friendly relationship to support women.

The orange M&M, an anxious character, will “embrace his true self, worries and all,” according to the announcement.

The shapes of the candies in advertising will also change, to be more inclusive.

M&M candies were created in 1941.

***

A Hoosier lawmaker has introduced a bill that would allow for the use of ivermectin as a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug, often used to treat animals. The Food and Drug Administration has said that ivermectin should not be used by humans as a treatment or preventative for COVID-19.

The legislative bill would allow a doctor or nurse practitioner to write a prescription for the drug and allow pharmacists to dispense the drug. Written by Goshen, IN Representative Curt Nisly, the bill also states pharmacists could not provide information that would discourage the use of ivermectin.

The Indiana Pharmacists Association and the Indiana State Medical Association has both expressed concern over the bill.

***

We all need some good news…

A ten-year-old Russian girl survived 18 hours overnight in a blizzard last week.

The secret for her survival was a stray dog.

The girl went missing around 1:00 pm on January 13 when authorities were notified by her family. The blizzard caused challenges for rescuers as they fought snow drifts of two feet and poor visibility.

A local resident reported seeing a girl playing with a stray dog near an animal shelter. Rescuers found the girl – dressed in clothing appropriate for the weather – under a low balcony, sitting on a mattress, holding a “fluffy dog for warmth.”

Russian media outlet ASTV said the girl was taken to a local hospital for examination, and she was able to return home the same day.