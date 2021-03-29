WGCL News — Mike Woodson Named 30th Basketball Coach at Indiana University

Jim Inman (Photo: Indy Star)

On Sunday afternoon the rumors began to swirl… social media began to pulse… and a lot of people began to wonder if it was true.

Just before 5:00 pm Sunday afternoon, it was official – Mike Woodson was named head coach of IU men’s basketball.

Woodson is a name that long-time Hoosier fans will know. Over his four seasons of play at Indiana University under coach Bob Knight, Woodson scores more than 2,000 points. After leaving IU he began an NBA career as a player and later coach, lasting up to today.

Woodson is a Broad Ripple graduate and played for IU from 1976-1980. He was All-American on the 1979 NIT championship team, and missed much of his senior year due to a herniated disc. In 1980, despite playing just six Big Ten games, he helped lead the Hoosiers to the 1980 Big Ten title and up to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA. Woodson was named conference player of the year in 1980.

After leaving IU, Woodson played two years for the New York Knicks, then was traded to the New Jersey Nets then Kansas City Kings… and followed them to Sacramento. He also played for the Clippers, Houston and Cleveland.

Woodson has an extensive career in NBA coaching. He served three seasons as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks in the mid-1990s, then on to the Cleveland Cavaliers and eventually the New York Knicks. He’s been in New York since 2011, aside from four years when he served as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers. He returned to the Knicks just last September.

Woodson turned 63 just last week. That puts him as the oldest head coach for IU to hire in several decades.

Woodson was part of the group of former IU basketball players who joined Bob Knight on the floor of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in February 2020. The occasion marked the first time Knight had been on the floor in 20 years.

The #4 IU Women’s basketball team continues to dominate in the NCAA tournament. On Saturday the Hoosiers knocked off #1 NC State 73-70, taking the Hoosiers to their first-ever Sweet 16 appearance.

The Hoosiers will face #3 Arizona Monday evening at 9:00 pm in San Antonio. The game will air on ESPN.