WGCL News — Meyers Appeals Takes Another Turn

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Time.com)

John Myers, the Ellettsville man convicted of killing Jill Behrman 14 years ago, is going to get another chance at freedom.

An appeals court ruled, “The district court while granting Myers’ relief based on the three instances of ineffective assistance of counsel…acknowledged but did not definitively resolve other, lesser alleged instances of ineffective assistance.”

The Federal Appeals Court ruling that one issue not addressed in the appellate decision — whether there was evidence not allowed at Myers’ trial that should have been — sends just that question back to District Court Judge James Sweeney for consideration on the basis – that evidence not presented during Meyer’s trial might have made a difference in the outcome.

“This seemingly never-ending case demonstrates what it is to be a victim. It is never over,” Behrman’s mother, Marilyn Behrman, said. “I was informed…on Jill’s 40thbirthday.

Traveling on Ind. 37 between Bloomington and Indianapolis? You are advised to allow additional travel time. Traffic is expected to, intermittently, be stopped in both directions on highway 37 this week for construction.

The stoppage will be as long as 20 minutes during daylight hours – so large concrete beams can be delivered for bridge construction.

The greatest impact is expected Wednesday and Thursday just south of Ind. 39 in Martinsville. Multiple closures are expected.

Police are enforcing a reduced speed limit of 45 mph through the construction zone because of increased activity and changing traffic patterns.

There will be an MCCSC Board candidate online Zoom forum tonight from 7 – 8:30 p.m. organized by the Indiana Coalition for Public Education. The link is at icpe-monroecounty.org

Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing 200 stores as part of cost-cutting measures. The Bloomington Store is one of the four Indiana stores being closed.