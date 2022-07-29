WGCL News – Members of the Indiana House and Senate were in session today

By Diane Daily

Members of the Indiana House and Senate were in session today, meeting for the third hearing of bills regarding funding projects.

The Senate has been discussing a plan to create an initiative called the Hoosier Families First Fund. The legislation would appropriate $45-million dollars from the state general fund for fiscal year 2023.

The bill made it through the second hearing with only one amendment that would require the state to compared Medicaid reimbursement rates to the rates that are offered in neighboring states.

The House is meeting for their third reading of legislation that would provide, among other things, a $225 taxpayer refund to Indiana residents.

Fox 59 is reporting the proposed legislation passed through the second hearing with more than 60 attached amendments.

The Indiana State Fair kicked off today and will run through August 21st.

Yesterday, state inspectors examined each ride pf the nearly 50 rides on the midway with the ride’s operators. Inspectors checked the setup and mechanisms to make sure everything is working properly and is safe to ride.

Work is continuing on the downtown stormwater infrastructure reconstruction project to address downtown flooding concerns. Last week the contractor, began excavating between Trinity Church and Long Fei Restaurant and poured concrete curbs and sidewalks on 4th St. Rain has delayed paving work this week so some work may be necessary tomorrow.

Businesses on 4th and Grant are still open as the project continues.

It is a great night for an outdoor concert. The Monroe County Public Library is hosting a free concert this evening with the Bloomington Community Band. The concert starts will start at 7:00 and last for about two hours…in the parking lot of the downtown library.