WGCL News — MCCSC Transportation Plan

MCCSC announces updates for their transportation system.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

On Tuesday evening the Monroe County Community School Corporation board heard from staff about plans for a revamped bus system.

Adam Terwilliger, assistant director of business operations for MCCSC, shared that the school system plans to have a “completely overhauled transportation system” for the 2022-23 school year.

The changes include reviewing routing efficiencies, GPS tracking and enhanced notifications for parents and families of students.

The news comes as MCCSC – as well as other school systems – struggle to hire bus drivers. The lack of drivers has forced staff to get behind the wheel, drivers handling double routes and longer rides for students. Parents have also expressed concerns about being unable to determine when a bus will arrive and lacking technology.

Superintendent Jeff Hauswald said during the meeting that the driver shortage is being addressed with a tentative agreement with AFSCME local 3995.

Hauswald also expects the starting salary for bus drivers to move from about $11 per hour to at least $13 per hour.

Terwilliger noted in Tuesday’s meeting that MCCSC leadership has been meeting with bus drivers to discuss the upcoming changes and get feedback.

***

A Bloomington home is now a historical site.

On Wednesday the Bloomington City Council approved the designation of the James Faris House as a historical site. The home was one of two Underground Railroad stops in Bloomington.

Located on Hillside drive, the two-story brick home sits on less than an acre of land.

The home was once owned by James Faris, who moved to Bloomington in 1826. A year later he became the pastor of the Bloomington Reformed Presbyterian church.

***

Today is National Maple Syrup Day… a favorite topping for pancakes, waffles and most anything else.

Quebec, Canada is the world’s largest producer of true maple syrup, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. More than three-quarters of the world’s syrup comes from Quebec, and only three of 13 species of maple trees native to Canada are used for syrup.

A maple tree should be around 45 years old before it’s tapped for syrup.

To get a gallon syrup it takes 40 gallons of sap to be boiled down.