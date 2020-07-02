WGCL News — MCCSC Sets Guidelines for Fall Semester

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Indiana Public Media)

The MCCSC Path to Re-entry and Recovery was passed by the Board of School Trustees in a special meeting Tuesday. It is now the blueprint for reopening the Corporation schools. The 97-page plan is posted on the MCCSC web site. There are several clarifying comments now included in the plan. The changes and explanations are indicated in red on the web site. The modifications are based on feedback, over 300 written public comments submitted on the internet, and Board changes to the plan which was originally presented to the Board at its June 23rd meeting. The additions, explanations, or changes to the plan as proposed may be viewed at MCCSC.edu. What is posted on the MCCSC web site will be the guiding plan for the reopening of schools August 5th.