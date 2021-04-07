WGCL News — MCCSC School Board Seat Finally Filled

Jim Inman (Photo: Hoosier Times)

The Monroe County Community School Corporation has filled the vacant seat left by Keith Klein.

Erin Cooperman has been named to named to the board. The decision came from the unified Monroe Circuit Court, after the MCCSC school board did not confirm a member within 30 days of Keith Klein’s passing.

Cooperman has been in the Bloomington area for 14 years and has a child at Rogers Elementary School. She began her career in teaching and is a lecturer in the IU School of Public Health.

Cooperman will formally step onto the board during the April 27 meeting. She will serve the remainder of Keith Klein’s term, which ends in 2024.

First it was toilet paper. Then paper towels. Then cleaning supplies.

Now, ketchup is becoming scarce due to COVID-19.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported local and national chain restaurants are running short on the individual-serving packets of ketchup.

As many restaurants turned from in-person service to delivery, the demand for ketchup packets increased substantially. Add in in-person dining, and restaurants taking ketchup, salt and pepper and other common table items away for sanitary reasons, and the individual packets have become a hot commodity.

Heinz Ketchup is working to increase their supply, with plans to up production by about 25%… or more than 12 billion packets for the year.

The Trades District parking garage will be opening later this month.

On Tuesday the City of Bloomington announced that a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for the parking garage will be held on April 17 at 10:00 am.

The parking garage, with 350 spaces, is located between City Hall and the B-Line Trail, at the corner of 10th Street and Rogers Street.

The City of Bloomington noted in their press release that the garage will have commercial and retail space facing the B-Line Trail. The garage will also include charging stations for electric vehicles and a solar array.

A 20-year-old IU student who died early Friday morning after a fall from a downtown apartment balcony has been identified.

Monroe County Coroner Joani Shields said that IU junior Jacob Schleinz died of “accidental blunt force trauma” from a four-story fall.

Schleinz, a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, was a student at the Kelley School of Business. He was from Champaign, Illinois.