WGCL News — MCCSC Returns to the Classroom

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Hoosier Times, above; Bloomington Volunteer Network below)

MCCSC Schools will open in the district’s yellow phase this morning. That means elementary students can attend in person each day while middle and high schools will observe a hybrid schedule.

School officials stressed an online option is still available for all students.

Yesterday, an MCCSC Metric Committee met to discuss a set of metrics dealing with opening schools today. Calls were then made to families to inform them of the decision.

The metric committee includes MCCSC Administrators; Dr. James Laughlin, Chief Practice Officer for IU Health Southern Indiana Physicians; Penny Caudill, Monroe County Health Administrator; and, Paul Farmer, President of the local teachers union.

MCCSC Superintendent Dr. Judith DeMuth issued the following statement: The MCCSC enters phase yellow today. With the safety of our students and staff a priority, all CDC and County Health Department guidelines will be followed. All elementary students in K through 6 will attend in-person.

Secondary students – middle school through high school will be hybrid.

Students with last names beginning with letters L – Z will be in person today and all other Tuesdays and Thursdays. They will be online Mondays and Wednesdays. Students with last names beginning A through K will be in-person Mondays and Wednesdays and will be online Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students who signed up for online will be online.

Superintendent DeMuth concluded, ”We thank our community as we navigate this pandemic.”

After more than 30 years, Indiana’s longest-serving active State Senator Jim Merritt is stepping down.

Merritt has served more than 30 years in the Statehouse and was chairman of the Utilities Committee and the Republican caucus.

District Republican precinct leaders will choose someone to serve the remainder of his term.