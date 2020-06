By: Keith Klein (photo: Jake Davis on Twitter)

When the MCCSC began online instruction, about 360 families had a hard time connecting their kids to Wi-Fi. Superintendent Judy DeMuth says the district will use a CARES grant to install hot spots on buses to be driven into neighborhoods with low connectivity. The MCCSC will receive an estimated $1.9 million through the Fund. The Corporation will, also, purchase hot spots for families who need one for connection.