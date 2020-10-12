WGCL News — MCCSC In-Person Schedule Begins Today

By: Keith Klein (Photo: Hoosier Times)

MCCSC high schools and middle schools will resume in-person classes five days a week, today.

Assistant Superintendent, Andrea Mobley, said: “We’re looking forward to what in many ways will be the first day of in-person school for many of our students.”

A third of MCCSC students will continue online learning instruction for the semester.

Want to be present for IU’s 2020 football home opener against Penn State?

Even though fans will not be allowed in Memorial Stadium, IU football is offering you the opportunity to get your face in the stands.

Like Major League Baseball, IU football is introducing “Hoosier Fan Cutouts” this season.

It is unprecedented fans won’t be in the stands for home games against Penn State, Michigan, Maryland, and Purdue due to the pandemic.

Fan Photo Packages range from — $60 to $100.

The Kicks for Keeps Score Zone – $75 Package includes placement in North End Zone bleachers. If a successful IU field goal or extra point lands on your cutout, you win an Adidas regulation football.

For more information contact the IU Varsity Club at (812) 855-0866 or, varsity@indiana.edu.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting open interviews for over 100 winter seasonal jobs, Thursday, October 15, at eleven locations around the state, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A southern Indiana, hiring event will take place in Columbus, IN.

Winter positions run from November through March. The starting pay is $16 per hour. INDOT offers $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates. Candidates should have a valid driver’s license and commercial driver’s license (CDL). A high school diploma or GED is preferred, but not required.

Visit INDOTjobs.com to learn more and register.

