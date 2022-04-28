WGCL News — MCCSC Changes School Times

MCCSC schedules are changing next year.

With challenges related to transportation, MCCSC will be changing the daily schedule for the next school year.

On Tuesday the Monroe County Community School Corporation Board of Trustees unanimously approved new schedules.

The new schedule will break elementary schools into two groups.

Group One – which includes Arlington, Binford, Childs, Highland Park, Fairview and Rogers schools – will remain with the 9:00 am to 3:45 pm schedule.

Group Two – Clear Creek, Grandview, Lakeview, Marlin, Summit, Templeton, Unionville and University schools – will begin 30 minutes later. The day will begin at 9:30 am until 4:15 pm

MCCSC middle schools will start at 8:10 am – pushed back ten minutes – and high schools will be pushed up 15 minutes to begin at 7:45 am.

The school system reported that doing a four-tier system will eliminate nearly 40 bus routes, requiring fewer drivers.

The school system has struggled with transportation issues in recent years. After an attempt to outsource the bus system a few years ago, challenges continued with driver pay and reported issues in the work environment. Drivers have made statements in school board meetings about concerns of managing double-routes, staff members filling driving duties and low pay.

Safety concerns also came to light in recent days after a photo circulated on social media showing students sitting 2-3 to a seat and students sitting in the center aisle.

MCCSC has reported that approximately 26 drivers have left the system since May 2021. Only four new drivers have been hired in the same time period.

During Tuesday’s meeting the board approved a $1 base pay increase in August 2022 and another $1 increase in January 2023.

As finals loom for Indiana University students next week, a graduate student strike continues.

On Tuesday more than 860 graduate students voted to extend the current strike into the first week of May.

The Indiana Graduate Workers Coalition – which makes up nearly 1800 IU graduate students – is demanding the university hold a union election. IU does not agree with the demands, on the argument that graduate students are not staff employees because their jobs are directly connected to their education.