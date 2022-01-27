WGCL News — MCCSC Bus Challenges

The MCCSC transportation continues to struggle.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

During Tuesday night’s meeting with the MCCSC Board of Trustees, one of the drivers spoke about the challenges experienced daily on routes.

Rocky Laster said that drivers feel “disrespected, unappreciated and afraid,” and that there is a “climate of intimidation and fear that permeates the department.”

Since school began last year, a number of drivers have left MCCSC for various reasons. Parents have repeatedly expressed concerns about inconsistent pick-up and drop-off times, being unable to track a bus with technology and worries about safety.

The school system has been forced to use licensed staff to drive buses, and having buses do double routes because of the lack of drivers.

Jeff Hauswald, MCCSC superintendent, has said that improved technology is planned for the transportation system, but it is not complete.

During Tuesday’s meeting the school board approved the 2022-23 contract for bus drivers.

***

Indiana University won another legal fight over its COVID-19 vaccination guidelines.

Eight IU students filed a lawsuit against the university last year saying that vaccine requirements violate their rights to “bodily autonomy.”

The case had been heard by a federal judge in South Bend and was blocked by US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in August.

Since the initial lawsuit, seven of the eight students had received religious exemptions and the other had withdrawn from school, according to Indiana Public Media.

Tuesday’s ruling by a Chicago Court of Appeals denied the lawsuit because of the students exemptions and withdrawal.

***

The Monroe County Auditor’s office is still reviewing the petitions regarding annexation into Bloomington.

The Herald-Times reported this week that Monroe County Auditor Catherine Smith hopes to have some results available the first week of February. The initial announcement will be for smaller areas subject to annexation.

The process requires extensive detail – verifying signatures, confirming the correct person signed the petition, removing duplicates and taking out petitions signed by renters rather than property owners.

The annexation process could bring more than 14,000 new residents into the city.