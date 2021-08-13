WGCL News — MCCSC Bus Accident

Jim Inman (Photo: Monroe County Sheriff’s Dept. Facebook)

An MCCSC school bus crashed Thursday morning, resulting in serious injuries for at least one student rider.

The accident occurred around 8:20 am in the 7800 block of East Northshore Drive.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the bus driver and his son were in the front of the bus. Both were trapped inside the vehicle, and the boy was seriously injured.

There were two other children on the bus, who were located in the back. Those two children sustained minor injuries.

Kelby Turmail, MCCSC communications officer, said the bus was on its morning route to pick up children attending Marlin Elementary School.

The bus was the only vehicle involved in the accident, according to police reports.

Social workers will be on hand at Marlin Elementary to assist students wanting to talk about the accident. Marlin Principal Aaron Ritter will be sending an update to families, according to Turmail.

***

Indiana crossed an unwanted mark on Thursday, reporting more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state. The data point is the first time Indiana has hit that number since mid-January, according to the state’s pandemic website, ourshot.in.gov.

The first time Indiana crossed the 3,000 cases mark was late October 2020.

The state’s website also noted that more than 1,300 Hoosiers are currently hospitalized for COVID treatment. That’s the largest number of patients receiving care in the past six months.

***

Wednesday evening’s meeting on annexation concluded with no surprise.

The Monroe County Commissioners oppose the plan to annex areas of the county into the City of Bloomington.

During the online meeting a number of impacted residents and concerned citizens largely voiced opposition to the annexation plan.

Lee Jones, a county commissioner, said the board is opposed to the idea of annexing more than 8,400 acres into the city. Jones and the board are urging the city council to vote against the eight areas proposed to be annexed by Mayor John Hamilton.

The county commissioners noted that there is a potential loss of revenue of $2.7 million to the county, and there is concern about how county services would be provided to existing residents, in addition to the need for replacing the downtown jail facility.

County council members will be meeting with staff from the city at the end of the month to review the annexation plans and discussion.

A vote on annexation is expected in September.