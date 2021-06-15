WGCL News — MC Sports Hall of Fame Celebration

Jim Inman (Photo: Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame/Facebook)

The Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame is planning for their annual celebration.

The pandemic postponed many events in 2020, and many are back on course for 2021.

One of those is the 2021 Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame Awards Banquet. Originally scheduled for the summer of 2020, the celebration was pushed to Friday, August 6 of this year.

There will be ten recipients in this year’s class – six athletes, two coaches and two contributors. Athletes include Robert Boltinghouse, Kent DeFord, Duany Duany, Kueth Duany, Rusty Fishel and Amanda Warthan. Celebrated coaches are Bo Henry and Mo Moriarity, and honored contributors are John Harrell and Joe Smith.

In keeping with tradition, six local high school students were recently rewarded with $1,000 scholarships from the local hall of fame. Two students from the three area high schools were recognized in a virtual event earlier this month.

The induction ceremony will be held at the Monroe Convention Center, with a complimentary meet-and-greet with the inductees. Guests with tickets will then attend a dinner and awards ceremony.

To learn more about the inductees and the Monroe County Sports Hall of Fame, visit monroecountyshof.org.

***

IU Health has told employees they need to be vaccinated by September in order to keep their jobs.

Not all employees are accepting of the order.

On Saturday several hundred people protested in Indianapolis, outside an IU Health building. Attendees were a variety of supporters, both employees of IU Health and not.

IU Health officials have said that vaccinations against COVID-19 help reduce the spread and protect patients. They have also noted employees can file for exemptions based on medical or religious reasons.

***

How old is your car?

According to IHS Markit, a research firm that analyzes the ages of cars on the road in the United States, the average age of a vehicle is now 12.1 years.

That’s up from 11.9 in 2020.

The average used-car price is up as well. In May the average used-vehicle price was $20,426… up 46.7% from a year earlier.

One of the main factors for the demand of used cars comes from a shortage of new vehicles. The pandemic has caused a shortage of global semiconductors needed for new vehicles.