WGCL News — Mayor John Hamilton Not Seeking Re-Election

By Diane Daily

Mayor John Hamilton announced yesterday that he will not be seeking re-election. He has been in office since January of 2016. Some of his major initiatives concerned sustainability, affordable housing, diversity and equity, and energy-reducing measures to City buildings and services. Mayor Hamilton also established the Recover Forward initiative to help the community rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this fall, two local residents announced their intentions to run for mayor: longtime City Councilwoman Susan Sandberg and Kerry Thomson, Executive Director of IU’s Center for Rural Engagement.

An Indiana high school student was shot and wounded yesterday during a law enforcement vocational class. The incident happened at South Vermillion High School. A Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputy was teaching the class when his gun accidently went off and struck one of the students. The 17-year-old senior was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a minor injury. The officer who was teaching the class has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.

More Hoosiers are being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Indiana ranks tenth in the country for the most cases of the disease per population. Health experts say those numbers are concerning because there are several very serious conditions associated with diabetes including heart disease, kidney disease and loss of eyesight. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes is the most expensive chronic disease in the U.S. Approximately $377 billion is spent each year for diabetes care and treatment. Check with your doctor if there’s a history of diabetes in your family or if you have any symptoms including extreme fatigue, blurred vision, numbness in your hands and feet and cuts and bruises that are slow to heal.

If you need a break from your pre-Thanksgiving preparations, you can check out a classic movie at the Buskirk Chumley Theater on Sunday. The 1955 film Rebel Without a Cause will be shown starting at 1:30. The movie stars Indiana native James Dean, one of only three films he made during his career.