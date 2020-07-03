WGCL News — Mayor Hamilton has COVID-19 Antibodies, Negative Tests

By: Keith Klein

Photo Credit: City of Bloomington

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, indicating he has very likely experienced a COVID-19 infection.

The mayor had received two negative results to COVID-19 tests administered in April, after having experienced moderate flu-like symptoms and been potentially exposed to COVID-19. Since mid-March, the mayor has been practicing physical distancing and other recommended protocols and primarily tele-working. Hamilton has not experienced symptoms since April. The mayor self-quarantined during late March and all of April, including while experiencing symptoms and for 14 days after recovering and continues to follow CDC protocols. The antibody test looks for antibodies in the blood, indicating a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19. The CDC specifies it is not yet known whether past infection conveys immunity from future infection.

There will be a lunar eclipse this weekend.

The moon will pass through parts of Earth’s shadow, providing some extra beauty in the skies the evening of July 4. Late Saturday night, the eclipse will be visible for all of North and South America. With dry conditions and relatively clear skies in the forecast for central Indiana Saturday night, viewing conditions should be excellent.

The Christopher Columbus statue at City Hall in downtown Columbus, Ohio, has been removed.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther ordered that statue to be removed. He said, “For many people in our community, the statue represents patriarchy, oppression, and divisiveness. Now is the right time to replace (it) with artwork that demonstrates our enduring fight to end racism and celebrate the themes of diversity and inclusion.” The removal cost $90,000.

Fourth of July gas prices in Indiana will be the lowest they have been since 2004.GasBuddy, says you can thank the coronavirus for that. July 4th the national average will be $2.17. Last year, it was $2.76.