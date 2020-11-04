WGCL News — Massive Turnout on Election Day Locally

By: Keith Klein (Photo: DemocratandChronicle.com)

Monday’s last day of early voting brought the total of in-person early votes to 22,881. Adding that to the 13,843 absentee ballots received by the start of the day Monday, the total number of confirmed early votes is 35,794, with another 1,100 mail-in ballots still outstanding and only needing to be delivered to the Voting Office by noon yesterday.

When you add all the early voting numbers together, it’s nearly 6,000 more early votes than in 2016.

The total turnout in Monroe County for the 2016, Presidential election, was just under 60,000.

Monroe County Clerk, Nicole Browne, “… cautioned against anticipating the receiving of any results once the polls.”

As it became apparent there would be a record setting early vote as well as absentee voting turn out, the question was, how soon would we know the results?

A shift to mail voting increased the chances of not knowing the winner of the 2020 Presidential race election night.

President Trump repeatedly spoke of fraud involving mail-in voting.

Election officials in some battleground states have warned it might take days to count the votes given the surge of ballots sent by mail.

Deadlines for returning absentee ballots ranged from November 2 in Louisiana to November 20 in California and November 23 in Washington State.

As the traditional Election Day closed, Americans reported being exhausted from constant crises, on edge because of volatile political divisions and anxious about what will happen next. Their agony was not in deciding between President Donald Trump or his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden. Most made that choice long ago. Instead, voters arriving in record numbers to cast early ballots say basic democratic foundations feel suddenly brittle: Will their vote count? Will the loser accept the result? Will the winner find a way to repair a fractured, sick and unsettled nation?