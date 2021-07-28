WGCL News — Masks to Return?

Jim Inman (Photo: BBC News)

Positive cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Indiana… just as the CDC updates their suggested mask mandates.

According to the state’s dashboard on ourshot.in.gov, Indiana reported nearly 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 15 new deaths.

State health officials believe the delta variant of the virus – which is thought to be more transmissible – is making up much of the new cases. During Tuesday’s briefing, health officials said approximately 87% of positive samples are the delta variant.

The state’s overall positivity rate is 6.3%, a seven-day average. A month ago, the number was around 2%.

The news comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their suggestion on mask wearing. Tuesday afternoon the CDC said people vaccinated against the coronavirus should resume wearing masking in public indoor spaces, due to the increase in virus activity.

The CDC also recommended masking for those in schools – teachers, faculty, staff and students – regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC said schools should return to in-person learning in the fall.

The vaccines are proving effective against the virus, but are not guarantees against COVID-19. Studies show that vaccines are helping to minimize any symptoms, as well as reducing hospitalization and death.

***

Lilly King is a bronze medal winner.

The Indiana University graduate won the bronze in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke Monday evening at the Tokyo Olympics.

King came in third in a photo-finish… the gold medal went to Lydia Jacoby, a 17-year-old high school student from Anchorage, Alaska, with a time of 1:04:95. The silver went to South Africa’s Tatjana Shoemaker, with a time of 1:05:22. King’s time was 1:05:54.

King was the reigning champion going into the race. She had set a world record in the event, and won gold honors at the 2016 games in Rio.

Lilly King, who graduated in 2019 from IU, will also be competing in the 200 breaststroke.

Another 2019 IU graduate, Jessica Parratto, won a silver medal Tuesday in the 10-meter synchronized platform diving event. Parratto finished seven in her 2016 appearance at the Rio Olympics.