WGCL News — Mask Mandate to End?

Is the county mask mandate ending soon?

As the pandemic comes up on two years, Monroe County’s board of health is considering the end of the local mask mandate for a second time.

Last week the board met to discuss Monroe County’s mask mandate. The current order is set to expire in early March.

One of two conditions need to be met in order for the mandate to be cancelled. One would be that Monroe County reaches the blue advisory level on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. Currently much of the state is in the red level – the highest possible.

The other condition would be the ending of the state’s emergency order. Currently the order is set to expire on March 4.

If the state order expires, a local mandate can be established. Monroe County has been one of a few that has maintained a mask mandate throughout much of the pandemic.

The Monroe County Board of Health did not take a formal vote to end the mask mandate at the meeting. Their next scheduled meeting is March 3.

The Indiana Daily Student reported that the IU Bloomington campus had a spike of cases the week of January 20 at 806. For the week of February 3, 69 cases were reported.

IU announced Friday that beginning today, instructors would be able to remove their face masks in-class.

A Bloomington man was arrested last week and charged with murder.

Gary O’Bryant was arrested after an anonymous tip and interviews were conducted that led to a search warrant.

Bloomington Police Department officers conducted a search in the 900 block of West Graham Drive. Inside the home was O’Bryant, along with a deceased man. Police reported the body was wrapped in blankets and tied with rope.

An autopsy was conducted, and results showed the man died from a gunshot wound.

O’Bryant was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail. In addition to the murder charge, O’Bryant was also charged with failure to report a dead body, maintaining a common nuisance and dealing methamphetamine.

Today is Valentine’s Day – a day to celebrate love. According to history.com, different parts of the holiday have some interesting backgrounds.

Giving a box of chocolates began in the 19th century. Richard Cadbury – yes, of Cadbury chocolates – created a method of making different varieties of chocolates, helping to sell the treats for the occasion.

The first written Valentine came from Charles, Duke of Orleans. He wrote a letter to his second wife while he was in prison in the early 15th century.

And Sweetheart candies… those little messages began when Oliver Chase made the candies in the 1860s. They took their heart shape in 1901.