WGCL News — Mask Mandate Extended

Even after Halloween, we’ll still need to wear masks.

Jim Inman Photo: Jim Inman

On Thursday last week the Monroe County Board of Health extended the county-wide mask mandate through the end of November.

The vote was unanimous.

The order could change if the county rate drops below 50 cases per 100,000. As of last Wednesday, Monroe County was at 111 cases per 100,000. The state updates the dashboard weekly each Wednesday.

Monroe County’s vaccination rate is nearly 61 percent, according to the state’s COVID-19 website.

The final approval for the mandate will come in a vote from the Monroe County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday.

Monroe County has been in the yellow advisory level for three weeks.

***

Last week Bloomington Police Department arrested a man suspected of vandalism.

Adam Walls was arrested early Thursday morning outside the Shalom Center. Walls, 32, was charged with vandalism at the Islamic Center of Bloomington.

An officer recognized Walls from surveillance video, according to police department Captain Ryan Pedigo.

The vandal destroyed toys and equipment at the center in the early hours of October 18th. There was also damage to an air conditioning unit and fencing around the area.

***

Halloween is coming up this Sunday, and locals will have a three-hour window for trick-or-treating.

Bloomington, Ellettsville and Monroe County have scheduled Sunday, October 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 pm as official Halloween hours.

***

Congratulations to the Edgewood Marching Mustangs, who took first place in Class A this weekend at the Super Regional Championship of Music for All’s Bands of American competition.

The Mustangs, under the direction of Aaron Wells, also won outstanding Visual Performance and Outstanding General Effect.