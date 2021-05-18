WGCL News — Mask Mandate Ends Locally

Jim Inman (Photo: WTTV)

Monroe County and the City of Bloomington stepped forward Monday – like much of the country – removing the local mask mandates and group gathering limitations.

And Governor Eric Holcomb announced that Indiana will end its federal unemployment programs in just over a month.

Holcomb’s news release stated that a variety of federal programs, used to help Americans who were unable to work during the pandemic, will end on June 19.

The programs include:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provided a $300 weekly addition to recipients of unemployment insurance;

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), that allowed for extended benefits after the standard 26-week package ran out;

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), available to those who typically did not qualify for unemployment benefits;

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), for those that had some self-employment income.

Many local businesses are looking to hire employees as the economy grows. Employers have had to reduce hours or work with reduced staff in recent months, while offering part- and full-time positions and benefits for employees.

Local residents traveling on the east side Monday afternoon may have experienced some significant delays.

According to the Monroe Fire Protection District Facebook page, a dump truck overturned on East State Road 46 near the intersection of State Road 446. The truck was carrying a load of gravel, which took a few hours to clear. Emergency crews assisted with opening the road, and removing the dump truck.

The Facebook page noted that all involved in the accident were okay.

Check your pockets before you wash your clothes… especially if you bought a lottery ticket.

A California woman visited a Los Angeles-area convenience store in November, purchasing a lottery ticket. She returned to the store a few days later, saying that the ticket was a winner, but she had ruined the ticket in the washer.

Video surveillance shows her in the store. The clerks confirm that she bought a lottery ticket. California law, however, states that a photograph of the ticket must exist to file a claim.

The California lottery system is reviewing the situation. If the funds are not claimed, the $19.7 million cash option will be distributed to California schools.