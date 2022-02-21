WGCL News — Mask Mandate Ending in March?

Could masks finally be going away?

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com/ourshot.in.gov

After nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Omicron and Delta variants, the number of positive cases across the state continues to decline.

Indiana University announced last week that masks would become optional on all campuses on March 4. Currently IU’s mandate states that anyone inside a campus building – including sports venues – are required to wear masks when not actively eating or drinking.

The Indiana Department of Health modified their quarantine guidelines for school. Beginning Wednesday, February 23, students who have been exposed to COVID-19 – and do not have symptoms – will no longer be required to quarantine.

The update will also mean no additional contact tracing, case reporting or quarantining of students.

If a student tests positive for the virus, the student will need to quarantine for at least five days.

The changes in schools come as cases continue to decline across the state and the availability of vaccines for Hoosiers under 18, according to State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box.

Much of northern Indiana has moved from red to orange on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. Monroe County continues to see a drop in the seven-day positivity rate. On Sunday Monroe County was at 310 weekly cases per 100,000 residents.

Monroe County’s mask mandate is set to expire in early March. The state’s emergency health order is scheduled to end on March 4.

***

Today is President’s Day… but what exactly does it mean?

According to History.com, the holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of February.

The occasion was established in 1800, after the death of George Washington the year prior. February 22 – Washington’s birthday – became an annual day of remembrance. In 1885 Washington’s birthday became a holiday across the United States.

In the 1960s Congress considered a number of holidays that would move from specific dates to predetermined Mondays. The idea was designed to provide three-day weekends for the nation’s workers, but to help minimize employee absenteeism on holidays that fell mid-week.

The Uniform Monday Holiday Act included a provision that combined Washington’s birthday with Abraham Lincoln, born on February 12. The act passed in 1968 and took official effect in 1971. President Richard Nixon signed the executive order formally creating President’s Day.

There have been 46 presidencies held by 45 Americans. Grover Cleveland was elected to two nonconsecutive terms, so he is considered the 22nd and 24th president.