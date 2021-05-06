WGCL News — MARION County Relaxing Regulations

Jim Inman

Marion County is headed into event season.

On Wednesday Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine shared that the city is raising the capacity of outdoor events – just in time for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the Indianapolis 500.

Outdoor events can now run at 50% capacity, according to the announcement. Indoor events remain at 25% capacity.

Indiana’s capital city made the decision based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Large events and gatherings will need to collect information on attendees to allow for contact tracing, according to Caine.

City officials did note that with increased vaccinations, business restrictions in Indianapolis can be more relaxed in the summer.

Officials with Indianapolis Motor Speedway had announced last month that the 2021 Indianapolis 500 would be held with 40% of the seats occupied. IMS did not have an immediate comment about the uptick in capacity.

The City of Bloomington still has a limit of 15 people for private gatherings, and face masks are required in public. Monroe County’s mask mandate is set to expire at the end of the month.

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month, and a recent report shows that Americans continue to struggle with worry and anxiety about COVID-19 and related matters.

The American Psychiatric Association did a national poll, and the results announced earlier this week shows that more people are reporting mental health effects from the pandemic this year than last.

The poll showed that 54% of adults with children are concerned about their children’s mental health, and 48% said the pandemic has caused mental health problems for one or more of their children.

More than a quarter of parents have looked for professional mental health help for their children since the pandemic began.

Young adults and Hispanic/Latino individuals are more likely to report being anxious today than a year ago. Americans over the age of 65 are less likely to feel anxious this year compared to 2020.

Samoon Ahmad, MD, a professor in the Psychiatry Department at NYU, said it’s not surprising Americans are still suffering more anxiety than normal.

Admad said that quarantining has caused a “forced introspection” in people, giving rise to feelings of anxiety and concern.

Remember – if you have issues with anxiety, depression or other mental health matters, you are not alone. Help is available.