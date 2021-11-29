WGCL News — Man’s Body Found

The body of a man was found Thanksgiving night on Bloomington’s south side.

Jim Inman Photo: canva.com

According to the Bloomington Police Department, the body was found in the 2600 block of South Walnut Street.

Bloomington Police Department Captain Ryan Pedigo has said the police do not believe the death to be suspicious.

An autopsy is planned as part of the investigation.

The body was discovered near woods where people experiencing homelessness have been staying.

***

Indiana University had wins and losses in sports over the holiday weekend.

The Hoosier football team lost their final game of the season in West Lafayette Saturday. Purdue keeps the Old Oaken Bucket after defeating the Hoosiers 44-7. Tom Allen’s Hoosiers ended the season 2-10.

IU Women’s Basketball edged Miami Florida 51-53 on Saturday. Teri Moren’s Hoosiers are 5-1 so far this season, with their only loss coming Thanksgiving night against #7 Stanford, 69-66.

The IU Men’s Soccer team lost to Washington 3-2 on Saturday during the third round of NCAA play. The Hoosiers ventured to Seattle to take on the #2 Huskies, but a 97th minute goal gave the Huskies the victory.

And IU Men’s Basketball defeated Marshall 90-79 at Simon Skjodt Assemby Hall. Marshall took a 17-0 run in the first half, but the Hoosiers came back for the victory. Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis lit up the scoreboard with 43 points.

Full coverage of your weekend sports action can be heard on Glass in the Afternoon from 3:00 – 6:00 pm.

***

Days after Thanksgiving, Peanut Butter and Jelly are enjoying their new home at Purdue University.

Peanut Butter and Jelly are two male turkeys that were pardoned at the White House by President Joe Biden. Originally from Jasper, Indiana, their names were selected from submissions by schoolchildren.

Marisa Erasmus, a professor of animal sciences at Purdue, said the turkeys will spend the rest of their lives at the university. She said the birds will be properly fed and cared for based on their age and health.

An official welcome celebration for the two turkeys is scheduled for Monday, November 29.