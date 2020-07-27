WGCL News — Mandatory Masks Statewide

By: Keith Klein (Photo: coronavirus.in.gov)

Mask-wearing is now mandatory in Indiana. The order requires everyone, 8 and older, to wear a mask in indoor public spaces, and outside in public spaces when social distancing is not possible. There will be exceptions for eating and drinking, participating in strenuous exercise, and medical purposes. Masks will be highly recommended for children between 2- and 7-years-old.

Gov. Holcomb signed an executive order requiring masks, Friday.

Attorney General Curtis Hill questioned Holcomb’s legal ability to implement a mask mandate to stop the spread of the coronavirus.Hill said Holcomb should have called a special session of the legislature to pass a law requiring masks.

Holcomb said he acted within the law. “We do our research before we speak.”

Holcomb said he would rather keep businesses open and require people to wear masks.

There are minor league baseball stadiums around the country without much happening, including Victory Field in Indy where the Indians play – when they play. So, if there is no baseball at Victory Field, why not some golf?

The Indians will turn Victory Field into a nine-hole golf course for three days at the end of August. They call it “The Links at Victory Field.”

It is open to individuals and foursomes. Additionally, two 10th hole private bays in the Yuengling Landing can be reserved for groups up to 10 people.

The longest distance on any hole is 140 yards.

Tee times are available Friday, August 28, through Sunday, August 30.

One of the sure signs of autumn in Indiana – the Martinsville Fall Foliage Festival and parade, is canceled this fall. The annual event has fallen victim to COVID-19.

The festival had been scheduled for October 1-4. TheFestival Board said:

If canceling saves one life in these uncertain times…it has been worth the criticism that we will receive.As many of you know, the board lost one of our own to this horrific disease, and we are heartbroken from the loss.