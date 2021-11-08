WGCL News — Man Sentenced in 2019 IU Attack

A man who attached a teenage girl on the IU campus has been sentenced.

Dongwook Ko was charged with criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon. Ko was sentenced Wednesday to eight years of home detention and two years probation.

The attack occurred at the IU Jacobs School of Music in 2019. Ko, who was 17-years-old at the time, entered a practice room and told the 13-year-old girl that a teacher wanted to see her. He took her to the fourth floor of the building, leading her to a locker room. Reports say Ko pinned the girl to the wall and began choking her.

During the attack, Ko used a knife to start cutting the girl.

A worker inside the building heard the girl’s screams and came in to help her. Ko fled the scene, but was later arrested.

Defense attorneys said Ko needs mental health treatment and should be spared jailtime.

The parents of the victim expressed disappointment in the verdict. Nina Barringer, the victim’s mother, wrote in a statement that “The freedom to watch Netflix in a fancy south Bloomington house is not part of a punishment that parents expect when their 13-year-old daughter is strangled, beaten, and stabbed and slashed more than a dozen times in a premeditated crime.”

***

Pamela Whitten, Indiana University’s 19th president, was formally inaugurated on Thursday last week.

IU Auditorium hosted the event, which welcomed faculty, staff, students and a number of state and local leaders.

IU Board of Trustees Chairman Quinn Buckner said “President Whitten is the person the trustees feel very strongly leads us into the iteration.”

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton spoke during the ceremony, as well as IU students.

Whitten joined IU over the summer, stepping into the president’s role after the retirement of Michael McRobbie.

***

Lucas Oil Stadium was host to the ISSMA state marching band finals on Saturday.

Bloomington High School North’s marching band competed in the Class B finals against nine other Indiana schools. The Cougars placed eighth in their class.

The Edgewood Marching Mustangs from Ellettsville were in Class C on Saturday. They finished third in the state finals.