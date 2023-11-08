WGCL NEWS — Man Charged With Murder Claims Victim Was Aggressive

By Diane Daily

The Bloomington man who was been charged with murder this past weekend says the victim was intoxicated and aggressive the night of shooting. Bryce Leighton told police he and had been in a relationship with 48-year-old Tara Langley for several years and the two were arguing late Saturday night. Leighton says he was packing a bag and getting ready to leave the house when Langley came at him with a taser. According to court records, he admitted a gun was in his hands during the argument. Langley’s body was found lying on the floor of the garage. Authorities say she had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Two researchers at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center have received a five-year grant from the National Cancer Institute to explore new therapies to fight pancreatic tumors. The $2.4 million award will allow doctors to build on specific advances that have been made as part of the cancer center’s Pancreatic Cancer Challenges and Solutions Working Group.

In business news, a report from the National Institute on Retirement Security has found that Gen X is not prepared for retirement. The group has struggled since the pandemic and many are also burdened with student loans and other debt.

Finally, Speedway Animal Rescue is investigating an incident where a dog was left behind in a carrier at Indianapolis International Airport. A rescue volunteer received a call from a relative who works at the airport, reporting that a dog had been abandoned. The dog, who has been nicknamed “Boeing,” is around four or five months old and recently underwent surgery for a laceration on one of his legs. He didn’t have any identification tags or a microchip, but appears to have been well cared for. Authorities believe Boeing was left my mistake and are hopeful his owner will come back and claim him.