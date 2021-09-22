WGCL News — Man Arrested in Murder Case

A Spencer man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman found last week.

Jay White was taken into custody late Monday evening at the Indianapolis International Airport, according to the Owen County Sheriff’s Office.

White is accused of the murder of Elizabeth Rachelle Stevens, a 26-year-old woman and mother of a five-month-old daughter.

Stevens’ body was discovered in rural Owen County last Tuesday. She had been shot once, according to an autopsy report.

The arrest came hours after community members gathered Monday evening in downtown Spencer to remember the young mother.

White is currently held at the Owen County Jail without bond.

Monroe County Commissioners are considering next steps regarding Seven Oaks Classical School and their policy on mask wearing. The school, located in Ellettsville, is not requiring masks to be worn by students or staff.

On Monday evening the commissioners heard from the school’s headmaster, Stephen Shipp, about the executive order requiring masks.

Shipp said that he believes school boards are allowed to determine policies about masks, but not require them.

Monroe County attorney Margie Rice disagreed with Shipp, stating the executive order allows local health guidelines to be set at different restrictions than the state.

Shipp said the school wants the county commissioners to vote on the issue to determine if Seven Oaks is out of compliance.

The commissioners will review the situation at an upcoming meeting, and provide a written opinion by October 5.

On Tuesday IU President Pamela Whitten announced a $30 million fund to focus on hiring more diverse faculty and researchers.

The seven-year program, titled the Presidential Diversity Hiring Initiative, was posted to Whitten’s blog.

The fund is designed to support new faculty positions across the Indiana University footprint.

The IU Office of the Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs will oversee the program.

According to the 2020 annual report from the IU office, less than 23 percent of faculty at IU Bloomington are of color.