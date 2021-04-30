WGCL News — Local Zoning Laws Hot Topic of Debate

Jim Inman (Photo: BSquareBeacon)

When the Bloomington City Council met Wednesday evening, the virtual meeting was to discuss local zoning laws – in particular, allowing duplexes in areas where traditionally single-family homes were built.

Over the course of the meeting – which concluded at midnight with no formal decision made – a variety of opinions came in from the council members and community participants.

The topic is important for the Bloomington’s future. Those hoping to allow duplex properties see the benefits of easing housing supply and providing living options to more people. Those against the idea fear how neighborhoods will handle the increased traffic and the overall quality of many core areas of the city.

Members of the council expressed their thoughts during the meeting, and community members were given opportunities to share. Of the approximate 80 residents who were able to speak in the meeting, more than half expressed their negative views on the duplex idea.

A special meeting will be held Tuesday evening to continue the discussion.

It’s nice to be below one percent.

According to the state’s COVID-19 website – ourshot.in.gov – Monroe County has gone under 1% for the seven-day positivity rate.

Beginning in mid-March, the number began a slow climb, hitting 1.3% in early April.

As of Thursday, the number had dropped to 0.9% for the seven-day period ending April 22.

Monroe County’s positive cases has also declined, from 147 earlier in the month to 105.

Monroe County is still in the yellow on the state’s map. Yellow is the second-lowest level – blue is the lowest – and much of the state falls into the two levels. Portions of northern Indiana, and Jefferson County – located in the southeast corner of the state – are experiencing higher levels of positive cases.

Approximately one-quarter of the county population has received their full vaccination – either the one-shot Johnson & Johnson or the two doses of Moderna or Pfizer. Another 3,400 people have received their first dose of Moderna or Pfizer.

Overall more than 1.8 million Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.