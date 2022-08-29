WGCL News — Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care

By Diane Daily

Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care. According to published reports today, IU Health Bloomington has recently lost a voluntary national stroke certification. The certification is designated by The Joint Commission, described as the country’s “oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.” A spokeswoman for IU Health says the hospital has other stroke certifications continues to be a leading provider of comprehensive stroke care.

In an effort to expand the number of Bloomington Fire Department firefighters living in the community they serve, the City of Bloomington is offering a new housing incentives pilot program.

The incentives include $750 monthly rent assistance for firefighters that rent a house or apartment within the city and an $18-thousand one-time down payment assistance for firefighters that buy a home within City Limits.

Starting today, the demolition phase of the IU Poplars Building will require the closing of Grant Street between East 6th and East 7th Street. Normal traffic will resume in the area on September 9th. The closures will for 24 hours each day. The sidewalks adjacent to the building will also be closed while work is being done in the that area.

In consumer news, Frontier Airlines is offering a low ticket price for flights from Indianapolis to the Phoenix International Airport if you act quickly. Buy a ticket today or tomorrow and you’ll pay $89 for a one-way ticket. The low fare has been announced to promote the airlines addition of Phoenix as a destination for travelers from the Indianapolis.